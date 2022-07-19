“I’m ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can be released from jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who lost an eye in an incident with a Gainesville Police Department K-9 started the day in the Alachua County Jail, but as of now, he will be going home.

Friends and family of Terrell Bradley came out to the Alachua County Courthouse for Bradley’s first appearance since the incident.

“As you heard in court he has spinal leakage, 12 stitches in the back of his head, he’s lost an eye, he’s also broken two fingers,” said Yolanda Means, Bradley’s attorney.

Gainesville police officers pulled Bradley over for running a stop sign on July 10th.

According to the arrest report, Bradley swung at the officer as the officer was trying to put Bradley into the car. Bradley then ran away.

Officers chased after him and eventually called a K-9 to respond.

“Its not the canine’s fault, it’s the handler’s fault,” said Victor Bradley, father.

Victor Bradley, a former GPD officer said unfortunately this doesn’t shock him.

“I have got cussed out by a K-9 officer because I took a felon suspect down, and his dog didn’t get a bite,” he said. “They seem to have the mentality that if the dog get out and do any type of chase, the end result should be a bite.”

Bradley is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer, among others.

The judge ruled that Bradley can be released from jail, but he will have an electronic monitor, a way of putting him on house arrest.

“I’m just excited. I’ll be more excited when Terrell gets in his bed at my address,” said Karen Hutchinson, Bradley’s mother. “I am just ready to be able to wrap my arms around him. I want to squeeze him, that’s my T bear.”

TV 20 has reached out to GPD several times, but they say they have no further comments.

Police officials have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

Bradley will be given another date to appear in court, which his attorney says he will comply with.

