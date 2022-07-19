Advertisement

K-9 helps border patrol agents seize 250 lbs. of fentanyl

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle’s spare tire and gas tank.(Customs and Border Protection)
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) – A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to about 250 pounds of fentanyl stashed inside a truck at the Campo Border Patrol Station on Monday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that agents found several bundles of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle’s spare tire and gas tank.

“Our agents prevented these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said. “I am proud to say that our Border Patrol agents here in San Diego Sector are responsible for over 50% of all the fentanyl seized by the U.S. Border Patrol this fiscal year.”

The driver and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency, while the truck was seized by Border Patrol.

