LIVE: Marion County Political Forum

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidates for elected office are gathering to discuss issues impacting the area at the Marion County Political Forum on Tuesday evening.

TV20′s Julia Laude is moderating the event at the Church of Hope in Ocala, which starts at 6:00 p.m. Along with WCJB TV20, Dillon Media and the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership have worked for weeks to put the event together.

Marion County candidates running to be on the bench, the school board, and the county commission were all invited.

Some of the topics of discussion include opioid abuse, violence in the community, and overcrowding at schools.

The candidates invited to the event will all be on the ballot for the Aug. 23 election. The candidates include:

Marion County Court Judge

Seat 1: LeAnn Mackey-Barnes, Danielle B. Ruse, Renee Thompson

Seat 2: Lori Cotton, William Harris

Marion County School Board

District 2: Lori Conrad, Joseph Suranni

District 3: Eric Cummins, Steve Swett

District 5: Sarah James, Taylor Smith

Marion County Board of County Commissioners

District 4: Keith A. Poole, Rachel Sams, Carl Zalak III

