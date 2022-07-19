Local biotech company facing hostile takeover

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The leaders of a biotech company based in Ocala are fighting off what they call a hostile takeover.

AIM ImmunoTech officials say they have rejected a proposal from shareholder Jon Jorgl to elect two of his candidates to the three-member board of directors.

They also say they have filed a complaint in federal court, claiming Jorgl’s supporters are not legally registered as a group with the securities and exchange commission.

The company develops therapeutics to treat cancer, immune disorders, and viral diseases.

