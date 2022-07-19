Advertisement

Man mauled by GPD K-9 appears in court

Terrell Bradley loses his eye after being mauled by a GPD K-9
Terrell Bradley loses his eye after being mauled by a GPD K-9(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of running from police will await trial from home as he recovers from serious injuries caused by a Gainesville Police Department K-9.

Terrell Bradley, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, and resisting an officer with violence.

The judge ruled Bradley can await trial from home with an electronic monitor. He is able to be released on Tuesday.

RELATED: Hundreds protest against the Gainesville Police Department after man loses his eye during K-9 incident

The charges stem from an incident on July 10. Gainesville Police say they pulled over Bradley for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Village Forrest Green Apartments.

Officers say they could see marijuana in the car and they asked Bradley to step out of the vehicle. When they tried to arrest him, Bradley resisted and swung at an officer. He then broke free and ran.

Officers used a K-9 to track Bradley. The arrest report then says, “after a short struggle the defendant was placed into custody.”

The report does not describe the serious injuries caused by the dog. Family members confirm Bradley lost an eye and was taken to a Tampa area hospital for treatment.

A fully loaded pistol and additional ammunition were found in Bradley’s car.

On Sunday, protestors gathered outside the Blount Center demanding justice. Some argue the incident was racially motivated.

Gainesville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Dates for the Bash 2022 are announced
The Bash returns to Gainesville this November
Union County Sheriff's deputies negotiate with suicidal man
Wanted man takes his own life at Union County gas station
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion County Public School officials are hosting the first ever Hometown Hiring career fair
Marion County Public School officials are hosting the first ever Hometown Hiring career fair