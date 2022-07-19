Man mauled by GPD K-9 appears in court

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of running from police will await trial from home as he recovers from serious injuries caused by a Gainesville Police Department K-9.

Terrell Bradley, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, and resisting an officer with violence.

The judge ruled Bradley can await trial from home with an electronic monitor. He is able to be released on Tuesday.

RELATED: Hundreds protest against the Gainesville Police Department after man loses his eye during K-9 incident

The charges stem from an incident on July 10. Gainesville Police say they pulled over Bradley for failing to stop at a stop sign in the Village Forrest Green Apartments.

Officers say they could see marijuana in the car and they asked Bradley to step out of the vehicle. When they tried to arrest him, Bradley resisted and swung at an officer. He then broke free and ran.

Officers used a K-9 to track Bradley. The arrest report then says, “after a short struggle the defendant was placed into custody.”

The report does not describe the serious injuries caused by the dog. Family members confirm Bradley lost an eye and was taken to a Tampa area hospital for treatment.

A fully loaded pistol and additional ammunition were found in Bradley’s car.

On Sunday, protestors gathered outside the Blount Center demanding justice. Some argue the incident was racially motivated.

Gainesville Police Department is investigating the incident.

