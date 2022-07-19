Advertisement

Marion County Commissioners will meet and have a public hearing on tightening litter laws

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners are holding a public hearing on a plan to tighten litter laws.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m.

It will be held at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.

The litter task force was created to study the litter problem in Marion County.

They are going to give their report today and recommend actions that can be taken to the commission.

This meeting is open to the public.

Public comments are encouraged but must follow the set guidelines.

