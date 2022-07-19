Marion County Public School officials are hosting the first ever Hometown Hiring career fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MCPS officials hope to hire hundreds of staff members with ties to Marion County.

The fair will be from 11am until 2pm at three centrally located schools including Marion Oaks Elementary, Fort King Middle and Belleview High.

Full time and part time positions such as classroom teacher, bus drivers, food service, after school programming and more will be available.

Although anyone can come out looking for a job, they are focusing on recruiting those with ties to the area.

“People who live here, who know Marion county well,” said director of public relations, Kevin Christian. “Perhaps people that have kids in the school system. We have lots of talent here lots of retirees who are former educators, engineers and accountants who have lots of skills to share and we want to take advantage of those. We want them as part of our team in our classrooms in front of our students”

School administrators and district leaders will conduct interviews with a chance of on the spot hiring.

There are currently 154 teaching positions open.

