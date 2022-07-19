MCSO detectives launch death investigation on body found in Reddick

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation after finding a body in Reddick this morning.

They found the body along NW 41st Ave. around 10:15 am.

“I don’t really know what’s going on cause they don’t tell us anything,” said James Thomas, who lives on that street.

Thomas has lived in Reddick for about 75 years, and said this is not something that happens very often.

He said he woke up at 9 am to a scene he never expected.

“The only thing I seen was a bunch of police cars. But all of a sudden cars kept moving around and a bunch of officers was in the yard,” he said.

Thomas said he saw cop cars heading towards the north end of the street, and while he’s lived there for most of his life, he doesn’t know the people who live on that end, leaving him with many questions.

“I don’t know anybody down there. When I leave here I go south,” he said.

Officials confirmed only that the body they located was a black male.

Thomas and many other neighbors said it looked like officials were doing most of the investigation in the woods surrounding the street.

Detectives are continuing the investigation while medical examiners work to figure out what caused this death.

