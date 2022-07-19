Palatka man arrested for threatening to commit a mass shooting
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for social media posts in which he threatened to commit a mass shooting.
Andrew Phillips, 31, was taken into custody after deputies say he made “erratic” social media posts threatening a mass shooting. Concerned residents contacted the sheriff’s office about the posts.
The posts include threatening to commit a shooting at a funeral, threatening to commit sexual assault, and asking for help buying a gun.
Detectives found Phillips at his workplace and arrested him. During a search of his home, no firearms were found.
TRENDING: Man mauled by GPD K-9 appears in court
Phillips has an injunction against him barring him from owning guns.
Phillips was charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. He is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail on no bond.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.