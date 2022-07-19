Advertisement

Palatka man arrested for threatening to commit a mass shooting

Andrew Phillips, 31, Putnam County Jail booking photo
Andrew Phillips, 31, Putnam County Jail booking photo(PCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for social media posts in which he threatened to commit a mass shooting.

Andrew Phillips, 31, was taken into custody after deputies say he made “erratic” social media posts threatening a mass shooting. Concerned residents contacted the sheriff’s office about the posts.

The posts include threatening to commit a shooting at a funeral, threatening to commit sexual assault, and asking for help buying a gun.

Andrew Phillips social media posts
Andrew Phillips social media posts(PCSO)

Detectives found Phillips at his workplace and arrested him. During a search of his home, no firearms were found.

Phillips has an injunction against him barring him from owning guns.

Phillips was charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. He is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail on no bond.

