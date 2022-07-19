Advertisement

Ranch sorting competitors honored by Levy County commissioners

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two lifelong best friends were honored at the Levy County county commissioner’s meeting.

Avery Emrick and Lillian Hampton-Fortner were recognized for winning several titles at the 2022 Cinch Ranch Sorting World Championship in Texas in June.

Emrick took home the world championship title.

And then the two of them brought home, the reserve world champion title as a team.

Levy County commissioners presented the girls with a certificate of recognition at their meeting.

