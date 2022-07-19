Advertisement

Santa Fe College and Alachua County Public Schools will kick off their three-day college boot camp

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College and Alachua County Public Schools will host a three-day college boot camp that starts on Tuesday.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with the Santa Fe president and the Alachua County school superintendent addressing the attendees.

It will be held at Santa Fe College’s northwest campus 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville.

The camp is to help rising high school work on college essays find out information about FAFSA and financial aid and more.

They want to especially invite those who will be first-generation college students or are from low-income households.

