Tech Tuesday: Tyler’s Hope

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charity based out of north central Florida is advancing research into a debilitating condition.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about Tyler’s Hope.

Hello and happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Nicholas Coote with UF Innovate accelerate, joined again by Rick Staab, the CEO of Intermed. Today. We’re going to talk a little bit more about Tyler Hope. Hey Rick, thank you again for joining us.

Yeah, thank you Nick.

So can you tell us a little bit more about what Tyler Hope is?

Well, I’d love to. Appreciate the opportunity. But as it came from the Intermed Group, it’s a big part of what we do, our cause, why we do what we do every day, and that is. The name came from my oldest son, Tyler, who was diagnosed with something called dystonia, which is a neurological disorder.

So Rick, can you talk a little bit more about Tyler’s hope and what exactly the diseases that they’re covering and helping with?

Sure. So dystonia, is a neurological disorder that. And we call it a disorder versus disease because, unlike many other things, it’s not degenerative, meaning your cells aren’t dying or anything else. When we find a cure, it’s going to be a cure, not a prevention or anything else. The best way to describe it is if you grab a glass of water, you have a contracting and a relaxing muscle. Their signals get mixed up at some point where they may both contract at the same time, so it could be painful, involuntary muscle movements and very debilitating.

So Rick, can you tell us about how many families have you helped impact as far as raising funds for and what research has gone into Tyler’s Hope?

Yeah. So actually, none of the families or anybody are funded with the money we raise. 98% of every dollar we raise goes directly to research, which is kind of unheard of, but we use the Intermed group to offset all the expenses and we’ve had tremendous impact. And recently, some collaboration between UF, Duke, Michigan, UAB, things like that, where they’ve come up with potential treatments or a cure in pharmaceuticals or different genetic treatments.

Sure. Yeah.

So we don’t know the number of people it’ll impact, but we know that the families affected in the US alone for dystonia is about 500,000.

Wow. Well, thank you, Rick, again, for joining us and giving us some more insight on Tyler’s Hope and how you help combat dystonia. Another great Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you guys next week.

