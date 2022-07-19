Advertisement

Three people shot during home invasion robbery in Northeast Gainesville

Gainesville Police find three people with gunshot wounds after home invasion.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are wounded after a home invasion robbery ended in gunfire.

Gainesville Police Department officers say around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers responded to a call of a home invasion robbery on Northeast 16th Terrace in Gainesville.

They found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, a woman died due to her injuries. Family members have identified her as Dhalani Armstrong.

The other two people shot are the main suspects in the home invasion. They are being watched by officers at the hospital.

Officers say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Detective Russano at: 352-393-7719.

