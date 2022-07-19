UF’s Anna Hall earns World Championship bronze in the heptathlon

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -UF sophomore Anna Hall is no longer merely the best heptathlete in the NCAA. She’s the third-best in the world, regardless of age.

Hall secured a bronze medal in her signature event on Monday night at the World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, clinching the medal with an 800 meter time of 2:06.67. Her final heptathlon score of 6755 points is the third-highest in U.S history and an all-dates collegiate record. She is also the first American to medal in the heptathlon at Worlds since 2001.

Athletes in the heptathlon compete in seven events over a two-day span: The long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin, hurdles, 200 meters, and 800 meters.

Hall’s effort is her third major achievement in a little over five weeks, adding to the NCAA outdoor and U.S. outdoor heptathlon titles she won.

