UF’s Anna Hall earns World Championship bronze in the heptathlon

NCAA champ adds to her trophy collection with international medal
Bronze medalist Anna Hall, of the United States, celebrates after the heptathlon at the World...
Bronze medalist Anna Hall, of the United States, celebrates after the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -UF sophomore Anna Hall is no longer merely the best heptathlete in the NCAA. She’s the third-best in the world, regardless of age.

Hall secured a bronze medal in her signature event on Monday night at the World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, clinching the medal with an 800 meter time of 2:06.67. Her final heptathlon score of 6755 points is the third-highest in U.S history and an all-dates collegiate record. She is also the first American to medal in the heptathlon at Worlds since 2001.

Athletes in the heptathlon compete in seven events over a two-day span: The long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin, hurdles, 200 meters, and 800 meters.

Hall’s effort is her third major achievement in a little over five weeks, adding to the NCAA outdoor and U.S. outdoor heptathlon titles she won.

