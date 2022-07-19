Victim identified in Marion County death investigation

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators have identified the body of the man found dead on the side of the road in Reddick on Monday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the victim is Dequandre Alexander, 23, of Gainesville.

Alexander’s body was found by residents along Northwest 41st Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Monday. Detectives say Alexander suffered a gunshot wound.

Marion County detectives are asking anyone with information on the homicide to come forward.

Detectives are asking anyone with more information about the murder of Dequandre Alexander to contact Detective Nicholas Sutliff at (352)368-3546. Additionally, anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 22-39 in your tip.

