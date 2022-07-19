Wanted man takes his own life at Union County gas station

WORTHINGTON SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s deputies say a wanted man killed himself after hours of negotiations at a gas station.

Deputies say that early Tuesday morning, they responded to a 911 call about a man driving through the county threatening to end his life.

Deputies pulled over the man at the S&S convenience store in Worthington Springs. They say the man was reported missing from Clay County and was wanted on serious criminal charges.

TRENDING: MCSO detectives launch death investigation on body found in Reddick

Negotiators spoke with the man for two hours before he ultimately decided to commit suicide while inside his vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.