Advertisement

Wanted man takes his own life at Union County gas station

Union County Sheriff's deputies negotiate with suicidal man
Union County Sheriff's deputies negotiate with suicidal man(UCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s deputies say a wanted man killed himself after hours of negotiations at a gas station.

Deputies say that early Tuesday morning, they responded to a 911 call about a man driving through the county threatening to end his life.

Deputies pulled over the man at the S&S convenience store in Worthington Springs. They say the man was reported missing from Clay County and was wanted on serious criminal charges.

TRENDING: MCSO detectives launch death investigation on body found in Reddick

Negotiators spoke with the man for two hours before he ultimately decided to commit suicide while inside his vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion County Public School officials are hosting the first ever Hometown Hiring career fair
Marion County Public School officials are hosting the first ever Hometown Hiring career fair
Santa Fe College and Alachua County Public Schools will kick off their three-day college boat...
Santa Fe College and Alachua County Public Schools will kick off their three-day college boat camp
Marion County Commissioners will meet and have a public hearing on tightening litter laws
Marion County Commissioners will meet and have a public hearing on tightening litter laws