Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.
48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.(LCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an entire mobile home that was apparently stolen.

Deputies say a 48ft single wide was left by a moving company on Northeast 71st Street between Bronson and Williston in May. Site prep was still in progress and the trailer was not strapped down.

Someone apparently relocated the home without permission from the owners.

The homeowners are asking anyone who spots the mobile home to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

