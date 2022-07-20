Advertisement

Adoption fees will be waived for the weekend at Alachua County’s shelter

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources and Care is waiving adoption fees this weekend to help with overcrowding.

People looking for a pet at Alachua County’s shelter will not have to pay thanks to a partnership with best friends animal society.

The shelter is overcrowded and volunteers are unable to take in any new pets.

Fees will be waived Friday and Saturday.

