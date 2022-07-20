Adoption fees will be waived for the weekend at Alachua County’s shelter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources and Care is waiving adoption fees this weekend to help with overcrowding.

People looking for a pet at Alachua County’s shelter will not have to pay thanks to a partnership with best friends animal society.

The shelter is overcrowded and volunteers are unable to take in any new pets.

Fees will be waived Friday and Saturday.

