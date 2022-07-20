Alachua County students can learn about the upcoming school year during workshops

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A special workshop is being held for incoming 6th and 9th graders and their families to learn more about what to expect in middle and high school.

Administrators and counselors from the schools will share information and respond to questions.

The middle school workshop will be Thursday, July 21 from 5-6 pm at Gainesville High School and the high school workshop will follow from 6:30-8p.

The Family Empowerment Summit, also held by Alachua County Public Schools will take place on Monday, August 8th at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Families will have the opportunity to learn more about issues such as youth mental health, student conduct, attendance, and more.

The Family Options Fair will be from from 5 to 6 p.m where community organizations and district offices will tell families about available resources.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., speakers will provide parents advice on how to support their kids in and out of school.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.