American League claims All-Star Game over National League, 3-2

Midsummer Classic returns to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980
American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, swings at a pitch while hitting a...
American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, swings at a pitch while hitting a two-run home run off National League pitcher Tony Gonsolin, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WCJB) -Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) and Byron Buxton (Twins) clubbed back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning for all the scoring the American League would need in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the National League in Major League Baseball’s 92nd All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Stanton, who went to high school 12 miles from Dodger Stadium, was voted the game’s MVP.

The AL won for the ninth straight time and for the 21st in the last 25 meetings. Fittingly, a Yankee was named MVP of the game as New York’s record of 64-28 leads all of baseball. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez was the only player to register two hits in a game that had only 13 combined hits.

The National League struck for its two runs in the bottom of the first, on an RBI single by Mookie Betts (Dodgers) and a solo home run by Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals). The NL used nine pitchers, while the AL utilized 11, with Framber Valdez of the Astros picking up the decision.

Next year’s All-Star Game will be held in Seattle.

