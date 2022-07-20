Advertisement

Angry customer threatens to kill Subway employees in Live Oak

Steven Bach, 52, Suwannee County Jail booking photo
Steven Bach, 52, Suwannee County Jail booking photo(SCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Suwannee County man threatened to kill the employees of a restaurant because they were accepting “cash only.”

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say on Tuesday someone called 911 to report screaming coming from the neighboring Subway restaurant on U.S. Highway 129 North.

When deputies arrived, employees told them Steven Bach, 52, threatened to “shoot up the place and burn it to the ground” after he was told they could not accept debit cards.

He then pulled out a knife and waved it at employees, threatening to kill them.

Bach was found by deputies outside another business. They say he yelled obscenities at them.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly intoxication.

