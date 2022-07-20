Advertisement

Attacker mows down family with vehicle, kills 2 with shotgun

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked near Glacier National Park then began shooting at them with a shotgun, killing a father and mortally wounding his young daughter.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man drove his vehicle into a family as they walked near Glacier National Park then got out and began shooting at them with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler before one of the victims managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said Tuesday.

Killed in the attack on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana were David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau’s 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie.

The assailant, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and had mental health issues, according to the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.

Madden drove his vehicle into the Siau family just before 9 p.m. Sunday as they walked along a roadway in the small town of East Glacier Park, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

As members of the family tried to run, Madden shot and killed David Siau and mortally wounded McKenzie. The young girl was being held by her mother, Christy Siau, 40, who was shot and wounded.

After running out of ammunition, Madden used a knife to attack and critically wound Christina Siau, 30. But she fought back and fatally wounded Madden, who died at the scene, authorities said.

Two minor children who were present were able to run away and escaped injury.

McKenzie Siau was later pronounced dead at the Indian Health Service hospital in Browning. Christy and Christina Siau were flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities were still trying to determine if Madden, originally of Goldsby, Oklahoma, had the shotgun legally.

The sheriff’s office described it as an “isolated...incident with a clear nexus between the victims and Madden” and said the investigation was continuing. It was not clear what provoked Sunday’s attack beyond the prior relationship between Madden and Christina Siau.

Local authorities did not know of any previous interactions that Madden had with law enforcement. He had been working recently in East Glacier, a tourist town and gateway to the mountains in Glacier National Park, according to Jody Hickey, a spokesperson for Glacier County Sheriff Vernon “Napi” Billedeaux.

Christina Siau was originally from New York and had been living in East Glacier, where her family was visiting, Hickey said.

Christy Siau was a former book keeper for the American Baptist Churches of New York State, according to a social media postings by the organization. She was described as “a long time and beloved member” of the organization’s staff in a statement from Executive Minister Rev. James Kelsey.

Christy and David Siau were also active in the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls, New York, Kelsey said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Raeqwon Munnerlyn (left) and Victoria Piediscalzo (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

Latest News

The "Pink House" was the Mississippi’s only abortion clinic.
Mississippi clinic ends challenge of near-ban on abortion
Candidates running for Marion County commissioner, county judge and school board speak at...
Candidates running for Marion County commissioner, county judge and school board speak at political forum
Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion shooting that leaves one dead
Police officers responded to a home invasion shooting in NE 16th Terrace.
Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion shooting that leaves one dead