Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center will host the Alachua County coalition candidate forums

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County coalition candidate forums will be on Wednesday.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center in Gainesville.

There will be three sessions to hear, and that will include Gainesville, Alachua County, and Florida state-wide candidate’s views.

There will be a Q&A at the end of every session, and the event is open to the public.

