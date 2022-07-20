Advertisement

Deadly home invasion suspects charged

Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The suspected getaway driver in a deadly home invasion was arrested by the Gainesville Police Department.

According to an arrest report, Tiara Luckie drove two men, Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, to a home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The armed men got out of the car and entered the home. Inside, White shot and killed a woman.

The victim was identified by family members as Dhalani Armstrong.

A resident inside the home shot the two men. White ran away and Ward returned to the car.

Officers say Luckie knew Ward was wounded while committing a crime and drove him to the home of a family member.

Both men were taken to the hospital and later arrested. White and Ward are both charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Luckie is charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony. All three are being held at the Alachua County Jail

