Deadly home invasion suspects charged

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The suspected getaway driver in a deadly home invasion was arrested by the Gainesville Police Department.

According to an arrest report, Tiara Luckie drove two men, Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, to a home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The armed men got out of the car and entered the home. Inside, White shot and killed a woman.

The victim was identified by family members as Dhalani Armstrong.

A resident inside the home shot the two men. White ran away and Ward returned to the car.

Officers say Luckie knew Ward was wounded while committing a crime and drove him to the home of a family member.

Both men were taken to the hospital and later arrested. White and Ward are both charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Luckie is charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony. All three are being held at the Alachua County Jail

