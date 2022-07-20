Federal grand jury indicts Ocala man for a shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to an armed robbery at a bar in Pensacola.

Quinton L. Pete, 33, is charged with Hobbs Act robbery and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say on March 9, Pete tried to rob someone at gunpoint at Coyote’s Sports Bar, which is next to Cordova Mall in Pensacola.

TRENDING: Deadly home invasion suspects charged

The next day, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service, and the Pensacola Police Department worked together to arrest Pete in Dallas, Texas.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.