Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police have arrested the man accused of shooting two armed robbers during a deadly home invasion in Northeast Gainesville.

Dovico Miles, 44, was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of destroying evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

RELATED: Deadly home invasion suspects charged

According to the arrest report, Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, broke into Miles’ home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ward held Miles and his friend at gunpoint while White shot his niece, identified by family as Dhalani Armstrong.

Miles wrestled a handgun free from Ward and shot the invaders as they ran away.

After the shooting, Miles took the gun along with two others in his home and wrapped them in a black shirt. He then hid them in an overgrown area.

RELATED: Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion shooting that leaves one dead

Miles is a convicted felon and is not allowed to legally possess firearms. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The getaway driver in the home invasion, Tiara Luckie, 30, was also arrested.

RELATED: Three people shot during home invasion robbery in Northeast Gainesville

Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos(WCJB)

