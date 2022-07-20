Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police have arrested the man accused of shooting two armed robbers during a deadly home invasion in Northeast Gainesville.

Dovico Miles, 44, was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of destroying evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to the arrest report, Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, broke into Miles’ home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ward held Miles and his friend at gunpoint while White shot his niece, identified by family as Dhalani Armstrong.

Miles wrestled a handgun free from Ward and shot the invaders as they ran away.

After the shooting, Miles took the gun along with two others in his home and wrapped them in a black shirt. He then hid them in an overgrown area.

Miles is a convicted felon and is not allowed to legally possess firearms. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The getaway driver in the home invasion, Tiara Luckie, 30, was also arrested.

Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking photos (WCJB)

