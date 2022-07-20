Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police have arrested the man accused of shooting two armed robbers during a deadly home invasion in Northeast Gainesville.
Dovico Miles, 44, was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of destroying evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
RELATED: Deadly home invasion suspects charged
According to the arrest report, Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, broke into Miles’ home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Ward held Miles and his friend at gunpoint while White shot his niece, identified by family as Dhalani Armstrong.
Miles wrestled a handgun free from Ward and shot the invaders as they ran away.
After the shooting, Miles took the gun along with two others in his home and wrapped them in a black shirt. He then hid them in an overgrown area.
RELATED: Gainesville police are investigating a home invasion shooting that leaves one dead
Miles is a convicted felon and is not allowed to legally possess firearms. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
The getaway driver in the home invasion, Tiara Luckie, 30, was also arrested.
RELATED: Three people shot during home invasion robbery in Northeast Gainesville
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.