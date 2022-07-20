Gators take the stage at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCJB) -First-year Florida head coach Billy Napier has been on campus since early December. He has led the Gators through spring practice and off season conditioning. But SEC Media Days are an indication the season itself will soon be upon us.

After Georgia and Arkansas took their turns fielding questions, it was time for Florida to step to the podium on Wednesday in Atlanta.

With only seven months under his belt as the head coach of the Orange and Blue, Napier stressed the importance of being patient as his squad develops its identity.

“It’s a new year, it’s a new set of challenges and opportunities,” said Naper. “This is a first-year staff at a new place with a new roster. We’ve got a lot of players and staff that are learning our way.”

One of those challenges Napier spoke of is having only seven seniors on the roster.

“We have a core group of veteran players,” said Napier. “We have a big portion of our team we think has ability but is inexperienced and needs to develop.”

Quarterback Anthony Richardson, who only made one start last season, is expected to be the starting signal caller this fall. He acknowledges the expectations he and Napier face in turning things around, but doesn’t dwell on them.

“We try not to look into them too much,” said Richardson. “We try to take everything one day at a time because we can’t predict the future. We don’t know what it’s going be for us but as long as we prepare for everything, just take it one day at a time, I feel like everything will be smooth.”

In two weeks, Florida kicks off training camp, which gives coach Napier and his staff exactly one month to bring their young players up to speed before they host defending Pac-12 champion Utah Sept. 3.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.