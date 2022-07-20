“I haven’t been able to sleep”: East Gainesville mother leaves neighborhood over gun violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I haven’t been able to sleep, I haven’t been able to eat, I haven’t been able to work, I haven’t been able to pay my bills,” said Amanda Sutton, mother of three.

In one week, Sutton found her tires slashed and heard gun shots ring out while she was in her home in Eastwood Meadows off SE 43rd St.

“In my head I’m thinking oh my gosh there might be some flying through my front window next.”

She believes a group of teenagers is behind this violence.

Sutton reported the incidents to the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

“Still nothing has been done because they’re juveniles and I guess nobody wants to prosecute them, nobody takes it serious, but I’ve seen these juveniles with guns before,” she said.

One RTS bus driver who comes through this neighborhood for her usual route, said this doesn’t shock her.

“Yesterday I saw a little bit of activity out here with ASO,” said Natasha Scott, RTS transit operator. “On this side of town there’s not really much for kids to do so now that they’re out it’s like they’re looking for their own entertainment.”

Sutton said the violence got so bad, she stayed in a hotel for five days.

TV 20 confirmed with Alachua County Victim Services they did pay for Sutton’s hotel through emergency financial assistance funds.

“I was happy that someone took it serious and somebody helped me, but now I’m still in limbo,” said Sutton.

According to ASO, this incident is being considered an act of criminal mischief. The incident report states “Amanda was informed that with no witnesses or video proof it would be hard to file criminal charges.”

Despite the case being closed, Sutton still has hope the people responsible for putting her family in harm’s way will be held accountable.

She is now staying with family as she works to navigate her next living arrangement.

If you would like to help Sutton relocate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.