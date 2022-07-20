Columbia County Report: Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets again to determine the future of the building

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “All of them would provide some sort of benefit in the community.”

The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board met today at 5 pm.

Authority members heard proposals from Your ER solutions, which is interested in utilizing the Lake Shore Hospital campus.

“The urgent care facility that could possibly turn into a standalone ER at some point,” said Chairman Brandon Beil.

Last month, representatives of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare presented their plan to turn the facility into a hospital-level psychiatric care center.

Other proposals include turning the building into a nursing school for FGC’s four-year program.

Beil tells us they aim to move forward with the process as their next steps are to hear from the third and final round of proposals that are from non-medical related organizations.

“There are some religious organizations that are interested. The county, the city,” said Beil.

Chairman Brandon Beil says that previously, Lake City residents requested a full-service hospital for medical services.

“Unfortunately, we’ve reached that,” said Beil. We’ve tried. We’ve done everything we can to get that and we just don’t have the proposals.”

The Multi-Specialty Research Associates who were set to speak today postponed their presentation to next month.

“We’re moving as quickly as we can. Everybody knows we want to do something with the buildings, with the properties,” said Beil.

Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members say whichever proposal is approved will serve a good purpose.

“It’s exciting and good news for the community,” stated Beil.

The board meets every second Monday of the month. The next special meeting will be held on August 8th.

