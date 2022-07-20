New home sales numbers show North Central Florida sales dropping

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The red-hot home sales market in North Central Florida may be cooling off but the price of new homes isn’t any cheaper.

Numbers released by Florida Realtors on Wednesday show the number of homes sold in the Gainesville and Ocala markets dropped significantly from a year ago. Gainesville sales are down 10.5 percent. Ocala sales are down 6.9 percent.

The average sales prices continue to skyrocket in Gainesville by more than 15 percent and Ocala by 25.5 percent.

TRENDING: Santa Fe College charter school application approved

The trend was the same for sales of townhomes and condos.

The statewide trend is even more pronounced. Florida home sales are down 17.2 percent, however, prices are up 19.7 percent.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.