Advertisement

Nine Florida Gateway College students recognized for academic and athletic achievements

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Nine Florida Gateway College athletes are being recognized for their skills both in sports and in the classroom.

The NJCAA names student-athletes across the country who achieve excellence in academics and athletics.

Players are separated into three different teams based on their grade-point average.

Volleyball, basketball, and cross-country athletes from FGC were among those who received the award.

TRENDING STORY: New home sales numbers show North Central Florida sales dropping

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville
Gainesville Police find three people with gunshot wounds after home invasion.
Three people shot during home invasion robbery in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

Federal grand jury indicts Ocala man for a shooting in Pensacola
New home sales numbers show North Central Florida sales dropping
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
“I haven’t been able to sleep”: East Gainesville mother leaves neighborhood over gun violence
East Gainesville mother leaves neighborhood over gun violence