Nine Florida Gateway College students recognized for academic and athletic achievements
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Nine Florida Gateway College athletes are being recognized for their skills both in sports and in the classroom.
The NJCAA names student-athletes across the country who achieve excellence in academics and athletics.
Players are separated into three different teams based on their grade-point average.
Volleyball, basketball, and cross-country athletes from FGC were among those who received the award.
