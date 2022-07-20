Nine Florida Gateway College students recognized for academic and athletic achievements

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Nine Florida Gateway College athletes are being recognized for their skills both in sports and in the classroom.

The NJCAA names student-athletes across the country who achieve excellence in academics and athletics.

Players are separated into three different teams based on their grade-point average.

Volleyball, basketball, and cross-country athletes from FGC were among those who received the award.

