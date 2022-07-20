North Central Florida Treasures: An Adze

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us the information behind a tool of great importance during the stone age, An Adze.

The adze is unique for its perpendicular blade whereas the blade of an axe is parallel. Used for all sorts of outdoor activities, from gardening to horticulture, but mainly for carpenters for woodwork.

RELATED STORIES: North Central Florida Treasures: Chinese Roof Charm

The adze is the tool carpenters would use to debark the tree and shave and make it smooth. Adze were originally made out of flint, then later copper to iron which is the most common in Today’s time.

This adze in particular was built for building ships, manufactured in 1922 by J.T Burns whose name and date of manufacturing are labeled on it. In a retail setting it could sell for $100 - $150.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.