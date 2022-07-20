Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: An Adze

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us the information behind a tool of great importance during the stone age, An Adze.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022
The adze is unique for its perpendicular blade whereas the blade of an axe is parallel. Used for all sorts of outdoor activities, from gardening to horticulture, but mainly for carpenters for woodwork.

The adze is the tool carpenters would use to debark the tree and shave and make it smooth. Adze were originally made out of flint, then later copper to iron which is the most common in Today’s time.

This adze in particular was built for building ships, manufactured in 1922 by J.T Burns whose name and date of manufacturing are labeled on it. In a retail setting it could sell for $100 - $150.

