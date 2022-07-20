Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Oatmeal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Few recipes say comfort food like a warm bowl of oatmeal. Not only is it healthy but it’s also delicious. After you try this recipe don’t be surprised if you start taking this dish to work for lunch or dinner. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chopped peeled Honeycrisp apples
  • 2 cups regular rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoons salted butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans or granola

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread chopped apples evenly in the bottom of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 11- x 7-inch baking dish.
  • Stir together oats, toasted pecans, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together milk, eggs, and vanilla. Gently stir milk mixture into oat mixture . Gently stir in melted butter until just incorporated. Fold in raisins or craisins. Pour mixture over apples in greased baking dish. Top evenly with chopped pecans or granola.
  • Bake in preheated oven until browned and set, 40 to 45 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes.

