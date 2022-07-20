Plan B vending machines gets green light from UF student senate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is a step closer to allowing students to have access to contraceptive pills 24 hours in vending machines.

In a non-binding decision, the student senate voted unanimously to offer the morning-after pill in vending machines around the university.

Some students at UF are pushing to get the morning-after pill in vending machines.

This is after the pharmacy has limited hours, not allowing emergency access to the pills after hours.

“When you get something out of a vending machine, it’s so simple and straightforward, you can go at any time of the day and get it,” said Graduate student Fiona Harris.

Many students stepped up to express why they feel 24-hour access to contraceptive pills is needed during the UF student senate meeting.

The issue students face is that the pharmacy is closed for 43 hours during the fall and spring semesters on the weekends.

The morning-after pill is more effective being taken within the first 24 hours. The pill is available for $10 at the university’s pharmacy.

“During our first venture to try to get the morning after pill in vending machines on campus in 2018, we got a super vague response from UF business services and treasury management saying, sorry, we can’t do that because of credit card security. They shut us out. This is the first time that this project has revived since we got that response from UF, “said Alia Delong, member of the National Women’s Liberation Gainesville chapter.

Other universities also allow 24-hour access to emergency contraceptive pills.

Since the UF student senate unanimously voted for the contraceptive pills to go in vending machines. Students now have to take more steps to make this happen.

Once it’s signed, students will go to UF business services, the Health Center, and Canteen to get this done.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.