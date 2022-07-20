Advertisement

Power restored to the Town of Williston

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Power has been restored after Town officials reported large areas of Willston were without power.

Officials say power is back on for the about 1,100 residents who lost power when a power pole fell and several transformers blew Wednesday afternoon.

All residents’ power should now be restored.

In a Facebook post, town officials had said,” crews are out working diligently to restore power as quick as possible.”

