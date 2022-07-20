Santa Fe College charter school application approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board has voted to approve Santa Fe College’s application to create a charter school.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the plan for the Academy of Science and Technology.

The charter school is expected to open in the fall of 2023 on the college’s Northwest Campus.

The first class will accept 75 ninth-grade students, adding an additional class of students every year for a total of about 300 students by the fall of 2026.

Students will be able to graduate with a high school diploma, an Associate in Science degree in one of four CTE tracks offered, and two industry-recognized certifications, all at no cost to themselves or their families.

The four tracks include Biotechnology, Surgical Technology, Computer Information Technology, and Information Technology Security.

“This school enables us to reach high school students and expose them to opportunities in high-wage career fields in health and computer sciences,” SF President Paul Broadie II, Ph.D. said. “I thank the Alachua County School Board for believing in and supporting the college’s mission of adding value to the lives of others. The Academy of Science and Technology will be able to transform lives, create opportunities for social and economic mobility, and shatter equity gaps.”

Students at the charter school will still be able to participate in extracurricular activities at their zoned school.

For the first year, charter school students will take high school-level classes. In 10th grade, some college-level courses can be added to the curriculum.

Applications are expected to open in January 2023. Information will be available here.

