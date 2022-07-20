Tee Time Week Six: Hole of the Week (No. 10 Juliette Falls)

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Week six of Tee Time features the captivating Juliette Falls Golf Course, in Dunnellon, for another edition of “Hole of the Week.”

Chris Pinson is joined by the Superintendent of Juliette Falls, Steve Keller, who outlines why the par-4 10th hole is the signature hole of the course.

The 10th hole presents a unique challenge off the bat for the tee shot. There’s a body of water to carry and bunkers stretching down the right side that will gobble up any wayward drive. A well struck drive down the left side of the fairway gives you the best angle of attack to the green. If you drive it down the right side of the fairway, and the pin’s tucked on the right, then you’ll have to contend with hitting over a yawning greenside bunker to give yourself a putt at birdie.

There are also bunkers that stretch down the fairway that can also create havoc for any golfer if their approach isn’t ideal. The green is very wide and has a hump in the middle of it, so hitting your approach on the correct side of the green will allow you a better chance at avoiding a three-putt.

Juliette Falls is located at 6933 SW 179th Ave Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34432. To book a tee time click here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.