Ten people, including an Ocala man, were arrested for dealing Methamphetamine

DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Ten people are behind bars for dealing in methamphetamine.

Former state prison guard Christina Guess was identified as the ringleader of the group.

Reshard Campbell, 26, of Ocala was identified as the supplier.

Most of the 24 lbs of meth were distributed out of Lake and Volusia counties.

“Year to date we’ve had 174 overdose deaths in Volusia County we’ve had 863 non-fatal overdoses. Just to paint that picture as to what type of havoc this drug along with fentanyl and others are causing in this community, said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.”

Members of the ring have been arrested numerous times in the past on charges including narcotics, weapons, and violent crimes.

Guess had already served a year in prison for drug trafficking.

