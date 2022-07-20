Tuscawilla Park will hold a birthday bash for the Ocala Recreation and Parks Departments’ new mascot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host a birthday bash for the new mascot, Rex, on Wednesday.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m.

It will be located at Tuscawilla Park on 800 NE Sanchez Ave in Ocala.

This party will feature family-friendly outdoor activities, face painting, and free cupcakes and ice cream.

Rex will make appearances throughout the day including photo opportunities. The event is open to the public.

