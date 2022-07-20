U.F. Hilton Conference Center will hold the All-in Gainesville business conference and expo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an All-in Gainesville conference for a business conference and expo on Wednesday

The event will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It will be held at The U.F. Hilton Conference Center on 1714 SW 34th St in Gainesville.

TRENDING STORY: I’m ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can be released from jail

This is a chance to showcase what your company can offer the greater Gainesville community.

Limited space is available for this event.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.