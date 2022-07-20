USPS mail carrier, accomplice steal credit cards along postal route

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A United States Postal Service worker and another woman were arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme.

Gainesville Police Department officers say in June, a victim reported that the credit card that she never received in the mail was used in multiple locations in Gainesville and Orlando.

Investigators used security footage to determine Samantha Johnson, 34, and Alexcia Higgs, 26, used the victim’s credit card to purchase large amounts of fireworks and liquor.

Johnson is a USPS mail carrier. Officers say several other victims of mail theft and credit card fraud were along her mail route.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members executed a search warrant on Johnson’s home and found a large amount of mail and credit cards belonging to postal customers who live on her route.

Johnson is charged with petit theft, possessing a stolen credit card, and credit card fraud. Officers say additional charges may be filed.

Higgs is charged with grand theft, credit card fraud, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

