20 shots fired in Lake City neighborhood

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle parked in a Lake City neighborhood was riddled with bullet holes after shots were fired on Wednesday night.

Lake City Police Department officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who heard about 20 gunshots outside their home on Southeast Avalon Avenue.

Officers found shell casings and bullet fragments at the scene where the gunfire originated from.

While on the scene, they received a second call reporting a vehicle was struck by gunfire during the same shooting. Officers met with the victim and found three areas on the vehicle where it was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with an investigator.

