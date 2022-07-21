Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the union representing the deputies will go to a vote on their tentative agreement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The tentative agreement between the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the union representing the deputies now goes to a vote.

The union announced that they will meet to vote on the agreement next Tuesday and Wednesday.

They plan to announce their decision on whether they will accept the terms offered by the sheriff’s office in a week at 7 p.m.

