Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association brain bus will be at HCA North Florida Hospital

Alzheimer’s Association brain bus will be at HCA North Florida Hospital
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alzheimer’s Association’s brain bus will visit HCA North Florida Hospital.

It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 12 p.m.

They will be at the main entrance of the North Florida Hospital.

TRENDING STORY: Several North Central Florida judges get DeSantis appointment to nominating commission

The brain bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

They provide access to a program manager from the Alzheimer’s Association as well as many materials and handouts to help caregivers, patients, and providers.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.
Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

Latest News

Florida Gateway College hosts its fall 2022 one-stop enrollment day
Florida Gateway College hosts its fall 2022 one-stop enrollment day
Florida Gateway College hosts its fall 2022 one-stop enrollment day
Florida Gateway College hosts its fall 2022 one-stop enrollment day
Alzheimer’s Association brain bus will be at HCA North Florida Hospital
Alzheimer’s Association brain bus will be at HCA North Florida Hospital
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the union representing the deputies will go to a vote on...
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the union representing the deputies will go to a vote on their tentative agreement