Alzheimer’s Association brain bus will be at HCA North Florida Hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alzheimer’s Association’s brain bus will visit HCA North Florida Hospital.

It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 12 p.m.

They will be at the main entrance of the North Florida Hospital.

The brain bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

They provide access to a program manager from the Alzheimer’s Association as well as many materials and handouts to help caregivers, patients, and providers.

