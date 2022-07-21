Colliers International employees sue Gainesville after SWAT raid

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three employees of Colliers International are suing the City of Gainesville after what they call an unjustified SWAT raid on the business.

Jason Hurst, Nicola Moreland, Bennett Harrell have filed suit against the city, the police department, and multiple officers involved in a raid at the Colliers International office building on June 2, 2021. They are requesting a jury trial.

The complaint filed on Tuesday, argues the SWAT raid was “an unreasonable, unjustified, unnecessary, and wildly disproportionate use of force applied in an arbitrary and capricious way.”

Officers raided the office as part of an investigation into Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals who worked as real estate agents for Colliers International. The pair have since been charged with a scheme to defraud, theft of trade secrets, and offense against intellectual property in relation to information allegedly taken from their former employer Bosshardt Realty.

The complaint alleges the SWAT team knew the plaintiffs were not subjects of the investigation but still they were subjected to unreasonable searches and seizures, detained with zip ties, and had guns pointed at them.

It also claims the police report filed by Bosshardt Realty was fraudulent, the search warrant was obtained based on misrepresentations, the scope of the warrant was exceeded, and GPD policies were not followed while executing the warrant.

The plaintiffs ask the court for damages, both compensatory and punitive, attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs, and “any other such relief to which they are entitled and that this Court deems just, appropriate, and proper.”

Hurst, Moreland, Harrell are represented by Childers Law LLC

