Columbia County man arrested after apartment complex shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Columbia County is behind bars after a shooting.

Deputies went to the scene at Southwest Pizarro Place.

Residents of an apartment complex reported shots fired which hit a vehicle multiple times.

32-year-old Jeffery Clark was suspected of shootings at occupants parking in front of the complex.

Deputies found Clark inside an apartment with 25-year-old Tionne Cooper.

After a search of the apartment, deputies found illegal narcotics but no gun.

Clark is being charged with narcotics violation and discharging a firearm.

