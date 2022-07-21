Columbia County man arrested after apartment complex shooting
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Columbia County is behind bars after a shooting.
Deputies went to the scene at Southwest Pizarro Place.
Residents of an apartment complex reported shots fired which hit a vehicle multiple times.
32-year-old Jeffery Clark was suspected of shootings at occupants parking in front of the complex.
Deputies found Clark inside an apartment with 25-year-old Tionne Cooper.
After a search of the apartment, deputies found illegal narcotics but no gun.
Clark is being charged with narcotics violation and discharging a firearm.
TRENDING: State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.