Dixie County Commission will meet and have a workshop to interview potential new county attorneys

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County commissioners will hold a workshop to interview potential new county attorneys on Thursday.

The workshop will start at 1 p.m.

It will be held in the commission board room at the Dixie County Courthouse.

This comes after Michael O’Steen was found guilty of fraud.

