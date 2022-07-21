Advertisement

Dixie County Commission will meet and have a workshop to interview potential new county attorneys

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County commissioners will hold a workshop to interview potential new county attorneys on Thursday.

The workshop will start at 1 p.m.

It will be held in the commission board room at the Dixie County Courthouse.

This comes after Michael O’Steen was found guilty of fraud.

