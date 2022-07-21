Advertisement

Dixie County commissioners are one step closer to hiring a new county attorney

Former Dixie County Attorney, Michael O'steen, was found guilty of extorting $60,000 from a...
Former Dixie County Attorney, Michael O'steen, was found guilty of extorting $60,000 from a client.(wcjb)
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time for dixie county to hire its new county attorney.

Dixie County commissioners held a meeting today to interview the applicants for the available county attorney position.

Former Dixie County Attorney, Michael O’steen, was found guilty of extorting $60,000 from a client, to get a better deal from former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister. O’steen also failed to report that money to the IRS.

“As far as the prior attorney, he had always done the county right. He never did any wrong-doing to us. We have no control over what someone does somewhere else. You know at the end of the day, he may be getting out of what he’s gotten into so who knows,” said Jody Stephenson, county commissioner.

Today, the board interviewed three candidates: Stanley Griffis, Walker Bullock and Chana Watson. Watson is currently the interim county attorney and has been for about a month now.

Commissioner Jody Stephenson said they’re just looking for someone with experience because it’s not always an easy job.

“They help with all aspect of county business. Making sure the state laws are right and everything we do in here is according to the law. They oversee pretty much everything that we do as far as keeping everything in the meetings legal,” said Stephenson.

Not all commissioners were in attendance at today’s meeting so they could not make a decision and a special meeting to announce the new county attorney is to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
48st single wide mobile home stolen from the side of the road.
Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

Latest News

Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
MCSO detective busts secret fishing games operation in Citra
Hidden Internet Café in Citra
OnStar Leads To Arrest
The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Colliers International employees sue Gainesville after SWAT raid