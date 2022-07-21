Dixie County commissioners are one step closer to hiring a new county attorney

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time for dixie county to hire its new county attorney.

Dixie County commissioners held a meeting today to interview the applicants for the available county attorney position.

Former Dixie County Attorney, Michael O’steen, was found guilty of extorting $60,000 from a client, to get a better deal from former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister. O’steen also failed to report that money to the IRS.

“As far as the prior attorney, he had always done the county right. He never did any wrong-doing to us. We have no control over what someone does somewhere else. You know at the end of the day, he may be getting out of what he’s gotten into so who knows,” said Jody Stephenson, county commissioner.

Today, the board interviewed three candidates: Stanley Griffis, Walker Bullock and Chana Watson. Watson is currently the interim county attorney and has been for about a month now.

Commissioner Jody Stephenson said they’re just looking for someone with experience because it’s not always an easy job.

“They help with all aspect of county business. Making sure the state laws are right and everything we do in here is according to the law. They oversee pretty much everything that we do as far as keeping everything in the meetings legal,” said Stephenson.

Not all commissioners were in attendance at today’s meeting so they could not make a decision and a special meeting to announce the new county attorney is to be determined.

