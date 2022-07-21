Florida Gateway College hosts its fall 2022 one-stop enrollment day
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College will hold a fall 2022 one-stop enrollment day on Thursday.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
It is open to new, readmit, and prospective students.
It will be located in the Wilson South rivers Library & Media Center.
TRENDING STORY: A Marion County horse training center is on the market for $37M
Attendees will receive one-on-one assistance and may be able to complete their entire enrollment process in one day.
There is also a chance to receive a $300 FGC bookstore voucher for textbooks and supplies.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.