Florida Gateway College hosts its fall 2022 one-stop enrollment day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College will hold a fall 2022 one-stop enrollment day on Thursday.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It is open to new, readmit, and prospective students.

It will be located in the Wilson South rivers Library & Media Center.

TRENDING STORY: A Marion County horse training center is on the market for $37M

Attendees will receive one-on-one assistance and may be able to complete their entire enrollment process in one day.

There is also a chance to receive a $300 FGC bookstore voucher for textbooks and supplies.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.