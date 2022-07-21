Advertisement

Florida’s turnaround hinges on Richardson’s success

Richardson threw three interceptions in lone start in 2021
Anthony Richardson needs to stay healthy if the Gators hope to have a better record than their 2021 campaign.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 college football season is still over a month away, but the preseason hype is getting louder and louder.

Fans of the University of Florida eagerly anticipate this fall to see how first-year head coach Billy Napier will fair at the helm of the orange and blue. Napier was hired in December of 2021, after Dan Mullen was fired before season’s end. Florida finished the season 6-7 under interim head coach Greg Knox, who coached the team to a victory against Florida State, but lost the Gasparilla Bowl to in-state opponent, Central Florida.

In his short time in Gainesville, Napier’s improved everything from player schedules, parking, and food to the recruiting trail. He continues to manage the small and large aspects of being the head coach of a top-tier program rather well.

At SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Napier continued to do and say the right things when answering a number of questions about his coaching philosophy and his expectations for his first season calling the shots at Florida. Napier discussed his observations of his players from spring camp and work outs in a positive way.

One of the keys to Florida’s success this season is the growth and development of sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Gainesville native exploded on the scene in 2021, wracking up highlight reel plays in short bursts, but between injuries and splitting time with former Florida signal caller, Emory Jones, only started one game - a 34-7 loss to Georgia - Richardson threw three interceptions in that game. Richardson’s potential as a dual-threat quarterback is sky-high, and has already received lofty praise from professional football evaluators, but being the leader of a team that only returns seven seniors isn’t the most enviable position.

Napier discussed Richardson’s growth as a leader, player, and person at length over the short time the two have known each other. Richardson said Napier stressed the importance of conducting himself in a professional manner at all times because of the attention he now has squarely on his shoulders. Richardson fully understands he’s the leader of the Gators and it’s his responsibility to carry that mantle with pride and professionalism.

As Richardson continues to grow into the role of undisputed leader and heisman-hyped quarterback, it will be up to coach Napier to build around him and provide him with talented players to elevate the program back to national title contender.

